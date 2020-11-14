Outgoing US President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media for having a head full of gray hair, a far cry from his usually blonde color. Trump's hair was one of the top trending topics on the microblogging site, within minutes of his first appearance post defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump, who has always been under scrutiny over his looks including the infamous orange colored tan, and his trademark heavily bronzed look, has sported blonde hair in the past.

Trump's Gray Hair a Result of Lost Elections?

In his first public appearance post the election debacle, Trump addressed an event organized in the Rose Garden at the White House. Even though he spoke at length about COVID vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, what caught the world's fancy were the shade of his hair.

Many social media users also took a jibe at Trump suggesting that the stress of a lost election is visible through his hair.

Trump's hair recently gained attention after an expose by The New York Times revealed that the US President took $70,000 in tax deductions for hair care during his stint while hosting "The Apprentice" on NBC in the early 2000s.

One of the social media users wrote, "Is it me or has Trump's hair gone from blonde to grey this week? Sad."

"This whole speech is giving me a slightly out of body experience. Hair colour changed. Noticeably whiter. But the voice and the speed of delivery is the same. #Trump," BBC journalist Emily Maitlis wrote in a tweet.

Twitter Flooded with Memes on Trump's Gray Hair

Wondering whether it was a fault in the television set, political strategist and commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted, "Is it my TV or is Trump's hair not looking it's usual dog-p*** yellow today?"

One of the users even joked about Trump's hair stylist leaving him post the election results, "Either Trump's hair colorist has jumped ship, or he's trying to gradually morph into Joe Biden and hope we don't notice."

""How quickly has Donald Trump's hair turned white? Damn losing must have really hit him hard. No wonder he has been hiding. #Trump," mentioned another user.