Simon Cowell's 'Shiny New Face' Raises Concerns; Social Media Compares BGT Host With Wax Statue

Simon Cowell, the former American Idol judge, sparked a series of memes after he revealed his new look in a video posted on Twitter for Britain's Got Talent. Cowell who seemed to have lost a lot of weight was trolled for the shiny face with "sharpened features."

Cowell Lures Contestants for BGT

The 63-year-old British TV host was inviting audition entries for the upcoming season of the show. "I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life," Cowell is heard saying the video. "And it has. And maybe this time it's gonna be you. So please audition now for next year's season and I look forward to meeting you."

The video showed Cowell in a new avatar completed with a shiny face, brightened white teeth and sharp features, a complete contrast to his previous self. The Sun reported that following a lifestyle change which included a health and fitness regime, the reality TV judge lost around 60lbs recently.

The outlet further reported that Cowell, who brought a lifestyle change following a fall at his residence in 2017, had admitted to unhealthy eating habits which included binging on sausage rolls, burgers and jam tarts made by his personal chefs.

Social Media Reacts

Even though the tremendous weight loss might have done wonders for Cowell's physical and mental health, the new look certainly led to a lot of trolling on social media.

"Simon Cowell's face looks like if George Michael's corpse was playable character in Goldeneye," tweeted a user.

"Imagine being so scared of aging that you'd rather look like a bad wax model of yourself. Simon Cowell really should be a lesson to all narcissistic and vain people everywhere," wrote another.

"Britain's Got Talent, but not in plastic surgeons, if Simon Cowell's new face is anything to go by," read another tweet.

"Plastic Surgeon: "But if we go any further, you won't be able to blink." Simon Cowell: "I DON'T CARE. PULL!!!!" wrote a user.

"Simon Cowell has joined the protest group "Just Stop Oil" after his face began melting due to man-made climate change," mocked a user.