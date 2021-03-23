Did Police Safely Escort Boulder Store Shooter to Ambulance? New Video Fuels Racism Debate

At least 10 people and a cop were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The police confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody but didn't reveal further details about the shooter or the victims.

The harrowing incident took place just before 3 pm on Monday at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive and investigation is currently underway about the motive behind the mass shooting.

While the whole country is in shock and appalled about the devastating attack, videos posted on Twitter show cops safely escorting the shooter, a blood-soaked white man, who is seen shirtless and sporting a black shorts, before being driven away in an ambulance.

The helicopter television footage shows blood running down the shooter's leg as he is being handcuffed by the police who eventually escort him safely toward the ambulance.

Since the video made its way to social media, people have been slamming the police for their hypocrisy, saying if the suspect was a black man, Muslim, or a person of color, he or she would have been treated differently; either put to the ground and dragged towards the van or would have been shot instantly.

Several users called out the police as ''racists'' for using two different methods in dealing with suspects and that only white men receive soft treatment for their heinous crimes.

A Twitter user wrote, ''The suspect was gently ushered to the ambulance. Not something you would expect had it been Black, Brown or Muslim,'' while the other wrote, ''The shooter in Boulder was safely walked to the car after killing multiple people AND shooting at the police while Black people are murdered by the police for literally just existing. f**k cops and f**k this country.''

Another user pointed out that police are capable of arresting a suspect without shooting them but only use it when the suspect is white. ''The apprehension of the Boulder shooter even AFTER he killed a fellow officer made me think of George Floyd and the trail of dead Black lives for mostly nothing. They always manage to arrest and not kill white shooters they do know how to arrest people without killing them.''

During a press conference, the police didn't confirm the number of causalities who lost their lives in the tragic incident citing they won't confirm until their family members are notified. Also, Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said in the press conference to the public and media respect the privacy of the deceased family members.

''We had a very tragic incident today here at the King Soopers. During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer's family and his coworkers here at the police department,'' he said.