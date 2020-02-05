Gibraltar is a Britsh overseas territory that is located on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula. Since the 18th century, Gibraltar's status has been a point of contention between the United Kingdom and Spain. As Britain has withdrawn from the European Union, political experts believe that Spain will soon set eyes on British overseas territories.

Will Nostradamus' predictions come true?

Several online conspiracy theorists believe that Nostradamus, the 16th-century French seer and supposed mystic had predicted Spain regaining power over Gibraltar.

"The maritime tower will be captured and retaken three times by Spaniards, Barbarians and Ligurians. Marseilles and Aix, Ales by men of Pisa. Devastation, fire, sword, pillage at Avignon by the Turinese," read one of the quatrains allegedly written by Nostradamus, Express.co.uk.

Several people believe that the 'maritime tower' could be the reference to the Rock of Gibraltar, which has a significant position in the Mediterranean.

Did Nostradamus make any genuine predictions?

Many people argue that Nostradamus had predicted several noted world events that include the French revolution, nuclear bombings in Hiroshima, the rise of Adolf Hitler, and the 9/11 World Trade Centre attacks. However, skeptics dismiss the mystic capability of Nostradamus, and they claim that the quatrains written by Nostradamus were often misinterpreted by people connecting it to modern-day events.

"Michel de Nostredame was truly one of the brilliant lights of his day, but to subscribe to false stories and urban legends is to disrespect who the man actually was. Appreciate his contributions to medicine and Renaissance literature, and don't trivialize his good works in favor of a pretended history of paranormal magical powers," said Brian Dunning, a podcast and skeptic who does not believe in Nostradamus' mystic status.