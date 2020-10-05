A section of netizens has started claiming that Nostradamus had predicted the death of Donald Trump hundreds of years ago. Nostradamus, a 16th-century French seer who is still popular, made the prediction in his quatrains, according to the bizarre claims.

Donald Trump and Coronavirus

Earlier, several people claimed that Nostradamus had predicted the coronavirus pandemic, which is currently wreaking havoc in all nooks of the planet. According to followers of Nostradamus, the French seer had allegedly written that a great plague will hit the maritime city in 2020.

As coronavirus spread everywhere, Trump and his wife Melania were also tested positive for the virus on October 01. And now, several netizens have started claiming that the French seer had predicted the death of Donald Trump after getting affected with a mysterious illness.

"Near the gates and within two cities. There will be two scourges the like of which was never seen. Famine within plague, people put out by steel. Crying to the great immortal God for relief," wrote Nostradamus in the quatrain that people believe his prediction of the coronavirus outbreak.

Even though the claims made by these netizens have gone viral on the internet, there is no concrete evidence that substantiates Nostradamus' prediction of Trump's death.

Did Nostradamus Predict Trump's Death?

Most of the quatrains written by Nostradamus were very vague, and people who interpret these poems believe that these are his predictions about the future. However, skeptics believe that these quatrains written by Nostradamus are often misinterpreted by people, and they often connect it to present-day events.

"Nostradamus' writings are exploited in a number of fallacious ways. Ambiguous and wrong translations, 'creative' interpretations, hoax writings, fictional accounts, and the breaking of non-existent codes within his quatrains all contribute to a vast body of work, all of it wrong, and many times the size of everything Nostradamus ever actually wrote," said Brian Dunning, host of the Skeptoid podcast, Express.co.uk reports.