Baba Vanga was a blind mystic who lived in Bulgaria. The mystic had alleged paranormal abilities and using this, she had predicted several world events that could happen in the future. And now, one of her predictions have gone viral on online spaces, and it is nothing but Donald Trump's contraction with the coronavirus.

Did Baba Vanga Predict Donald Trump's Illness?

Several netizens claim that Baba Vanga had predicted an unknown illness that will be affecting the 45th president of the United States. According to her prediction, the ailment would leave the president with hearing loss, brain tumor, and tinnitus.

Many people believe that Baba Vanga's predictions have turned true, as Donald Trump was tested positive for coronavirus on October 1, 2020.

However, skeptics claim that Baba Vanga had actually predicted the illness of the US president in 2019, and Trump has been tested positive for coronavirus in 2020. According to these skeptics, most of the predictions made by Baba Vanga are being misinterpreted by netizens, and they often connect it to present-day events.

Interestingly, Baba Vanga had also predicted the possibility of a nuclear war between 2010 and 2014, but it also failed to materialize. If the predictions of Baba Vanga are right always, several netizens wonder how Donald Trump will lead the nation, if he wins the upcoming presidential elections, with a brain tumor, hearing loss, and tinnitus.

Predictions of Baba Vanga that Have Turned True

Even though the predictions of Baba Vanga regarding the illness of Donald Trump had raised many eyebrows, some of the predictions of the blind mystic have turned true, especially the attack on World Trade Center that happened on September 11, 2001. In the prediction made in 1989, Vanga claimed that the United States will face horror after being attacked by steel birds.

"Horror, horror! The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing," Vanga predicted in 1989.

According to the followers of this mystic who died in 1996, some of the other predictions of Vanga that have turned true are Brexit and the rise of ISIS. But not all predictions have come true and hence, Trump supporters believe that his health after Coronavirus might fall in this category.