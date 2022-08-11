Did Melania Trump Tip Off FBI About Trump's Hidden Documents at Mar-a-Lago? Social Media Pushes Bizarre 'Mole' Theory

A day after FBI conducted an 'unannounced' raid at former US President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, reports of an 'informant' inside the resort have emerged. While the 'mole' remains unidentified, several social media users are speculating if it was Melania Trump.

Terming the raid as a sign of 'dark times' for the nation, Trump had issued a statement calling it a politically motivated attack. The raid was conducted amid reports of the Justice Department intensifying the criminal investigation against the former President for his conduct during his tenure at the White House.

Mar-a-Lago Mole Planted by FBI?

Newsweek reported that raid was conducted after an FBI confidential human source, who identified the classified documents being hidden by Trump and its location, provided the information.

Speaking to the outlet tow government officials said that timing of the raid was managed to be conducted when the former President was away from his Florida home.

Earlier, appearing on MSNBC, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson hinted at the identity of the mole. "I think there were a lot of stories a few weeks ago about Jared and Ivanka trying to back away from Trump and trying to start their own brand, essentially break off from Trump and pulling away from the Trump orbit," said Wilson.

"I think Jared Kushner has a great paranoia for reasons to do with his family's past. He doesn't ever want to ever go to jail. I suspect that the FBI and folks have a persuasive argument there that he should talk," he went on to add.

Social Media Speculates the Identity of the Mole

Despite the identity of the Mar-a-Lago mole remaining hidden, social media users speculated if it was Melania Trump who tipped off the FBI about classified documents hidden by her husband.

"So the mole at Mar-a-Lago, a completely sane and reasonable theory: It's Melania. I kept wondering what was in her closet, and I bet it was documentation she'd made, a diary of some sort. After seeing what Trump did to Ivana, Melania decided--with all the stairs--to cooperate," tweeted a user.

"I'm thinking Melania may be a mole. Someone close to Trump is probably working w/ the FBI and she DOES NOT want to be buried on a golf course at the 3rd hole," read another tweet.

"Who do you think the Mole is in Trump world? I'm thinking it's Melania, she doesn't want to be buried on a golf course," opined a user.