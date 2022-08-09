Biden Gets Trolled for Not Being Able to Wear Jacket on His Own; Sunglasses Fall Off During Kentucky Visit

US President Joe Biden was trolled on social media after a clip showing him unable to wear a jacket on his own went viral. Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden were visiting Kentucky to survey the damage from flooding caused by the deadly and devastating storms.

The death toll following the devastating floods reached 37. On Sunday, the National Weather Service warned about thunderstorms through Thursday.

Biden Pledges Help to Kentucky

The couple, who was received by Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy, following their arrival in eastern Kentucky, surveyed the areas engulfed by the floods.

Later addressing a briefing, Biden assured of help for recovery. "It's going to take a while to get through this but I promise you we're not leaving. The federal government and all its resources -- we're not leaving. As long as it takes, we're going to be here."

While praising the local community for its courage and stamina, Biden said: "We're the only country in the world that has come out of every major disaster stronger than we went into it. We got clobbered going in but we came out stronger. That's the objective here."

"So I don't want any Kentuckian telling me, 'You don't have to do this for me.' Oh, yeah we do. You're an American citizen. We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend -- we just go forward. And that's what we're going to do here," he went on to add.

Biden's Jacket Gaffe Trends on Social Media

However, it was Biden's inability to wear the jacket on his own that caught internet's fancy. A clip showing the U.S. President struggling to wear a sleeve of his jacket after alighting from the helicopter has been viewed many times. Finally, Jill assists her husband in wearing the jacket. Moments later, Biden's sunglasses fall off his face.

"He can't even put on a jacket let alone have brains enough to meet with the flood victims. Brain dead Biden might wonder off and get attacked by a moose," tweeted a user.

"Meanwhile the Prop Resident @POTUS Biden was unable to put his Jacket on. Jilly Jill to the rescue of the Decrepit Selfish @JoeBiden our American Humiliation," wrote another.

"Biden put his jacket on. With assistance, but hey, it still got on. And he almost kept glasses on during this arduous process. That's a Biden win!" read a tweet.