Widespread protests rattled Louisville after the grand jury in Breonna Taylor case found the cops not guilty of killing the black woman during a narcotics raid conducted in March. However, a lot of social media users accused Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, of being responsible for her death.

As previously reported, on March 13 a team of three plainclothes Louisville Metro Police officers conducted a suspected narcotics raid on the house of Taylor, a black emergency medical worker. The cops who had a no-knock warrant, barged into her house after they suspected Taylor's former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer, using her address to receive packages.

Final Verdict in Breonna Taylor Case Leaves Many Disappointed

The jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment, which is the lowest of four classes of felonies with a maximum of 5 years and minimum of one year sentence. The decision left many people heartbroken with many celebrities voicing their anger against the decision.

ABC News reported that while urging the people to keep their protest peaceful, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said: "There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don't. Let's not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions."

In a statement, actor George Clooney said that he was born and raised in Kentucky and used to cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Stating that his parents and sister are still living in Kentucky where he owns a home, Clooney said: "The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death ... by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I'm ashamed of this decision."

NBA Player Donovan Mitchell tweeted: "I don't have many words right now.... but all I can say is I'm praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!"

Twitterati Blame Kenneth Walker for Breonna Taylor's Death

During the raid, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her in the house, fired a shot leading to injury of a cop, Jonathan Mattingly. In return, the cops fired 32 shots resulting in Taylor's death. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but the charges were dropped later.

As the anguish against the verdict increased, many also questioned the role of Walker in Taylor's death. "BLM Narrative vs Reality: A Thread Narrative: Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep when cops bust in the door without knocking. Reality: Nope. She was awake, the cops did knock and announce themselves, and her boyfriend shot first," wrote a user.

"Was Breonna Taylor shot in her sleep? No. Did the police announce their presence? Yes. Did her boyfriend shoot at the police? Yes. Will these facts matter to BLM? No. Will they still riot and loot? Yes. Will they still defend criminals? Of course," tweeted other user.

"The only injustice in the Breonna Taylor case is that her scumbag boyfriend isn't in prison yet for shooting the cop," said a user.