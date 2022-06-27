Did Jodie Sweetin Trip Over Her Own Feet After Getting Pushed by LAPD Cops? Video Sparks Mixed Reaction on Social Media

Jodie Sweetin, the Full House star, was shoved to the ground by the officers of the Los Angeles Police Department during a protest demonstration against the Supreme Court Roe v Wade ruling in Los Angeles. The video of the incident has sparked a lot of anger on social media.

Sweetin's Fall Caught on Camera

The video shows the 40-year-old actress wearing a black T-shirt and black leggings, carrying a black backpack and a megaphone attached to her arm being manhandled by a group of LAPD cops on a dirt hill. Suddenly, the officer shoves Sweetin following which she appears to trip on her own feet before falling flat on the road near the other protesters.

Sweetin is seen getting up and fixing her hat and clothes before re-joining the protesters in raising slogans. The incident took place near the 101 Freeway. A protestor is heard shouting, "What the f--- is wrong with you guys?" as another added, "Jodi, are you good?"

Speaking to Fox News about the incident Sweetin said, "I am extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court."

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free," she added.

Social Media Sends Mixed Reaction

The video sparked a lot of reaction on social media. While a lot of users supported Sweetin, there were few who voiced their displeasure.

"It takes several armed men in riot gear to assault Jodie Sweetin during a peaceful protest in LA," tweeted a user.

"Jodie Sweetin knew she would get pushed if she attempted to break a police line formation, that's why she did it, so you all would be talking about it like you are now," tweeted a user.

"AWWWWW! The little entitled Hollywierd brat got pushed. AWWWWW!! Don't we all feel so sorry for this CHILD!!! NO!!! They were illegally blocking traffic," expressed a user.

""Actress/activist/addict Jodie Sweetin grabbed a police officer and moved to where she shouldn't be so she was forcibly moved and tripped over her own feet making it look worse than it was." There I fixed it for you" expressed a user.