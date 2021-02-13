Celebrities' lives often be like 'damned-if-you-do-and-damned-if-you-don't. Their every act will be under scrutiny and there will be people who find fault in everything that they do.

People slam celebs for the minor mistakes that they commit and will criticise more if someone praises the good work done by them. Recently, Kim Sejeong of The Uncanny Counter faced a similar situation.

She came under attack from a section of netizens after the staff from the drama hailed her good attitude. People accused Jellyfish Entertainment of paying money to spread positive words about her real-life character.

Now, an insider from the industry has explained to Koreaboo about her attitude towards the staff. According to the source, she does not lose her calm even during the demanding situations and puts her smile on her face even when the anger might be justified, a sign of down-to-earth attitude.

"Even in times where anger would be justified, she manages to brush over those situations smoothly. She's so kind and warm towards all her staff. She takes initiative in all that she does. She's very mature, but at times she seems like a young, naive girl because she smiles so much. If she sees an opportunity, she always goes for it. That's how much preparation she puts into her work. She greets everyone well and has amazing courtesy." the insider is quoted as saying by the website.

The insider further added that she remains grounded despite enjoying huge popularity. However, she has often been criticised for one or the other reason and people have made strange accusations against her every time there is something positive news about her.

Kim Se-jeong, whose journey in showbiz started with SBS' K-pop Star in which she was eliminated in the audition round, played the female lead role in the recently-concluded The Uncanny Counter. She played the role named Do Ha-na, a lady with the power to sense evil spirits even from hundreds of kilometres away.

Her performance in the show, which also had Jo Byung-gyu as So Mun, Yoo Jun-sang as Ga Mo-tak and Yeom Hye-ran as Choo Mae-ok, garnered a lot of praise from the viewers.