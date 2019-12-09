Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker are the biggest names of WWE, who enjoy massive fan followings. They were unique in their own ways and remain fantastic entertainers in the sports entertainment.

The Undertaker had taken on Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series in 1991. He defeated the latter to win the WWE Championship to lose only a few days later to the Hulkster.

Hulk Hogan was the major attraction of WWE in 80s and Vince McMahon was in search of a future star when he discovered the Deadman who became a star by defeating Hulk Hogan at the Survivor Series.

As per the rumours, the outcome of the match had its own share of drawbacks at the personal level of the two stars. It was often said that Hulk Hogan held grudge against the Undertaker. Back in the days, it was speculated that the Hulkster was upset with the Taker for causing him a neck injury following a Tombstone on him by the Deadman.

Whereas for The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan was trying to take away his big moment as he felt that the Hulkster was not injured at all. As a result, they never saw eye-to-eye, thereafter.

Now, Bruce Prichard, senior vice president and the Executive Director of SmackDown brand, has discussed about the popular rumour of those days on the latest episode of his podcast, Something to Wrestle.

"I heard all that and I watched it back, several times, and it looked like that 'Taker could have probably gotten run over by a mack truck and he had such a tight hold of Hogan that there was nothing that was going to happen to Hulk. Is what it is," 411Mania quotes Bruce Prichard as saying in the podcast.

Prichard confidently says that the Phenom could never intentionally hurt anybody and his Tombstone on the Hulkster looked fine for him. Nonetheless, he admits that the Deadman did not share a great equation with Hogan. "Yeah, definitely. Yeah, I think he did. I think that to him, this is the biggest moment of his career and, yes, he did," he adds.

Yet Bruce Prichard refuses to believe Hulk Hogan was trying to ruin Taker's big moment. "I don't think Hulk was shi***ng on his moment, I just think whatever happened happened, and again, not being there, I've never talked to Hulk about it," he adds in the podcast.

The Undertaker had their next feud in 2002 at Judgment Day in WWE in which Taker emerged victorious.