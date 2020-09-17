Controversial rapper Kanye West left millions shocked after he shared video clip of him peeing on his Grammy Award placed inside a toilet bowl. The viral clip has been viewed over 22 million times since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform.

The 43-year-old Grammy award winner, West has been embroiled in a series of controversies including the one where he accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, of planning to abort their first born, North West. In a series of tweets, he had claimed that Kim was planning to lock him in a room with a doctor.

What Caused the Severe Reaction of Kanye West?

Prior to West creating a history by becoming the first artist to pee on his coveted Grammy award, in a series of tweets he had lashed out the labels Universal and Sony over regaining the rights to his own music.

The short clip features the Grammy award placed inside a toilet bowl as West lets out a stream of urine on it. He captioned the clip, "'Trust me... I WON'T STOP.'

In one of his previous tweets, West who has 21 Grammys to his credit, wrote," The artist deserve to own our masters. Artists are starving without tours. Ima go get our masters ... for all artist ... pray for me."

Voicing his opinion on the music rights while signing contracts with labels, West said, "When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can't do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing accept [sic] the fame, touring and merch."

"We've gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve ... they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos ... but we don't own our masters. We our [sic] supporting other people's kids ... we could spend our whole life in the music industry but our kids gotta go work for another company when they grow up," he went on to add.

Twitter Reacts to Rapper's Peeing Video

The peeing video and twitter rant generated a lot of strong reaction from the Twitter users. Terming West disrespectful, songwriter Diane Warren, "How vile and disrespectful of U. This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I've won one Grammy and I'm forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it."

"Yoooo! This dude is BEYOND human intervention this far out. Tired of these meltdown episodes every 3 months. He's beyond repair! Ye is just another loser. Let's keep it moving. Not sure about anyone else. But my time is valuable!" wrote another user.

"You can flush your career, legacy, and respect down the toilet but grammies....not so much," wrote another. Many netizens also used the opportunity to churn out memes. Here's one: