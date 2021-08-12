Who is Matthew Coleman? QAnon Follower Stabs Two Kids to Death, Believing They Possessed Serpent DNA

Matthew Taylor Coleman, the owner of a surfing school in Santa Barbara, killed his two children -- 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter -- using a spearfishing gun. Coleman admitted to committing the heinous crime after QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories convinced him that "he was saving the world from monsters."

According to FBI officials, Coleman confessed to the killings in a recorded interview after he was read his Miranda rights at the San Ysidro border crossing after he was caught trying to re-enter the United States after committing the murders in Mexico.

Coleman Took His Children to Mexico in Family Car

ABC 7 reported that it was Coleman's wife, Abby Coleman, who along with the alleged accused owns the Lovewater Surf School, who sounded alert about her missing husband and kids.

Abby told the Santa Barbara police that her husband had left their home in a Mercedes Sprinter van with the children and she is not aware about their whereabouts. Later, it was ascertained that Coleman's phone was in Rosarito on Sunday afternoon.

Finally, Coleman was apprehended by the cops while entering the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border, alone without children.

The FBI affidavit stated that when the children were not found, the agents contacted law enforcement officials in Rosarito and learned that Mexican authorities that morning had recovered the bodies of two children matching the description of Coleman's children.

Coleman Believed His Kids Possessed Serpent DNA

The FBI affidavit stated that Coleman admitted that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them.

"M. COLEMAN explained that he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, A.C. possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children. M. COLEMAN said that he was saving the world from monsters. M. COLEMAN stated that he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world," the affidavit revealed further.

While describing the grisly act, Coleman revealed that on the fateful day he drove his kids around 5 a.m. to a location at the side of a road near Rancho Del Cielo. There he used a spearfishing gun to kill his kids.

Revealing that his 2-year-old son "did not die right away," Coleman said that "he had to move the spear around" to complete the act.

He later dumped the bodies around 30 yards away in the bushes and also discarded the weapon and bloody clothes. The outlet reported that the bodies of the kids were discovered by a farmworker at the El Descanso ranch. While the girl bore 12 stab wounds, her brother was stabbed 17 times by Coleman.