Dick Cheney Dead: Former Vice President and One of the Main Architects of the US 'War on Terror' Dies Aged 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84, his family announced Tuesday. The tough and influential conservative leader died last night from complications related to pneumonia, as well as heart and vascular disease. Cheney served as vice president under Republican President George W. Bush for two terms, from 2001 to 2009.

He also held several high-ranking roles within the Republican Party throughout his career. He was widely regarded as one of the main architects of the U.S. "war on terror" and was in office on the morning of the September 11 attacks. He's one of the most influential — and controversial — vice presidents in modern American history.

Iconic Leader Is Dead

In a statement following his death, Cheney's family remembered him as "a great and good man" who instilled in his children and grandchildren a deep love for their country. "His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed," the Cheneys said.

Cheney struggled with heart issues for most of his life, suffering his first of five heart attacks at just 37 years old. In 2012, he underwent a heart transplant.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," his family added.

"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Cheney, a staunch conservative, was one of the most divisive vice presidents in U.S. history and is widely seen as one of the main architects of the Iraq War.

A Thorough Gentleman

The former Wyoming lawmaker served under both President George H. W. Bush and his son, President George W. Bush. His daughter, Liz Cheney, later followed in his footsteps, becoming a prominent — and often controversial — congresswoman from Wyoming.

Cheney was the defense secretary under President George H. W. Bush during the Persian Gulf War, later returning to politics as the younger Bush's running mate in the 2000 election.

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, he was a strong supporter of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, arguing that Saddam Hussein's regime had ties to al Qaeda and the 9/11 attacks.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cheney moved with his family to Wyoming as a child. He later attended Yale University but left before completing his degree.

His political journey began in 1969 when he went to Washington as a congressional intern. Over the years, he held several positions in the Nixon and Ford administrations.

During his decade representing Wyoming as its sole member of Congress, Cheney built a reputation for his staunchly conservative views.