On Thanksgiving Day, President Donald Trump took questions from reporters at the White House– the first time since losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

However, the president's testy exchange with one of the journalists who spoke over him during the Thanksgiving event is now being widely circulated on social media.

After weeks of refusing to concede the election and claiming it was "rigged," Trump finally fielded questions from reporters in the ornate Diplomatic Reception Room on Thursday.

Trump Asked If He Would Concede to Biden

During his 25-minute back-and-forth with the media, the president continued to push unproven conspiracy theories about voting machines switching votes from him to Biden and alleged Biden only received a record 80 million votes through election fraud.

At one point, Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason asked the president if he would be willing to concede to Biden after the Electoral College votes in favor of the former Vice President on Dec. 14. In response to Mason's question, Trump accused the Electoral College of making a "mistake" claiming election fraud.

"Well if they do, they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud,' the president said. "Just so you understand, this election was a fraud."

Trump added that it was inconceivable that Biden won since he bagged more votes in key swing states than Barack Obama did during his election campaigns.

"[Biden] is beating Obama in swing states, which are the states that mattered for purposes of the election," the president said. "So no, I can't say that [I will concede] at all. I think it's a possibility... they're trying to, look, between you people..."

'You're Just a Lightweight'

At this point, Mason interrupts the president and moves on to his follow-up question before Trump finished giving his response.

"Don't talk to me that way,' Trump snapped at Mason. "You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. Don't talk to...I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way." Watch the video below: