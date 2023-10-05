The Matchmakers: How to Watch, Story, Casts, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Matchmakers is an upcoming historical romantic comedy-drama starring former SF9 member Rowoon and actress Cho Yi Hyun. It will premiere on KBS on Monday (October 30) at 9:45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will feature a team-up between young widower Shim Jung Woo, played by Rowoon, and young widow Jung Soon Deok, portrayed by Cho Yi Hyun. They tried to marry off all the unmarried men and women in the Joseon era who were considered older than the typical prime age to get married.

Here is everything about the upcoming historical romantic comedy-drama titled The Matchmakers.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The first episode of this historical romantic comedy drama will air on tvN Monday (October 30) at 9:45 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Matchmakers:

US - 8:15 am

Canada - 8:15 am

Australia - 9:45 pm

New Zealand - 12:15 am

Japan - 9:15 pm

Mexico - 7:15 am

Brazil - 9:15 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:15 pm

India - 5:15 pm

Indonesia - 7:15 pm

Singapore - 8:15 pm

China - 8:15 pm

Europe - 2:15 pm

France - 2:15 pm

Spain - 2:15 pm

UK - 1:15 pm

South Africa - 2:15 pm

Philippines - 8:45 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The first episode of this historical romantic comedy drama will introduce former SF9 member Rowoon and actress Cho Yi Hyun as matchmakers Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok. A teaser video shows the onscreen couple proudly introducing themselves as wedding music plays in the background.

Shim Jung Woo is the widowed son-in-law of King Shim Jung Woo. He walks towards the Seungjeongwon in the light pink hanbok. The widower confidently said that he had written appeals related to marriage for the past eight years. There is nothing he does not know about this topic. Shortly, Jung Soon Deok introduces herself as the goddess of matchmaking. According to her, there is no failure for her.

The mini-series will feature Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jung Shin Hye, and Park Ji Won working for and against the matchmaking of unmarried men and women who have crossed the typical prime age of marriage.

"The Matchmakers will greet viewers with comfortable laughter that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and genders as well as a unique historical rom-com drama that will transform the vibes of late fall when the cold wind begins to blow into heart-fluttering excitement," the producers shared.