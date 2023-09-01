Destined With You Episode 4 Recap, Review: Kwon Jae Kyung, Lee Hong Jo Romance

Destined With You episode 4 aired on JTBC Thursday (August 31) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the complicated relationship between Kwon Jae Kyung and Lee Hong Jo. People in Korea watched the episode on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show on various online platforms, including Netflix.

The fantasy romance drama picked up right from where it left off in episode 3. It featured a conversation between Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo. The lawyer confessed his feelings to the civil servant. He explained to her how he accidentally had the love potion and developed romantic feelings for her. She confronted him for ruining her plan and asked him to leave her alone. But he informed her that his body was out of her control.

Jang Shin Yu requested Lee Hong Jo to break the curse soon. She did not know how to break the curse. So, the duo met the old Shamam Eun Wol. The Shamam informed the civil servant that they were destined to be together. If she breaks the curse, something will happen to her or her lover. The civil servant struggled to find a way to break the curse.

In the meantime, Kwon Jae Kyung became Lee Hong Jo's neighbor. The civil servant became so excited to see her crush in the neighborhood that she forgot about the lawyer and his feelings for her. Kwon Jae Kyung, Lee Hong Jo, and Jang Shin Yu got entangled in a love triangle in the fourth episode of Destined With You.

A Clear Vision

After consuming the love potion, Jang Shin Yu got a clear picture of a woman who used to haunt him in his dreams. The young girl was from the Joseon era and was with a boy. She stayed beside the boy whenever he felt lonely. He also helped her in many ways. The images did not haunt the lawyer any longer. He was happy to see a young couple enjoying their time together.

However, when Jang Shin Yu saw a photo of the girl in his dreams on Lee Hong Jo's cell phone. The lawyer became curious to know about her. The civil servant informed the lawyer that it was her childhood picture.

Destined With You will return with episode 5 on Wednesday (September 6) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.