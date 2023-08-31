Destined With You Episode 3 Recap, Review: Did Love Spell Work for Lee Hong Jo?

Destined With You episode 3 aired on JTBC Wednesday (August 30) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the complicated relationship between Lee Hong Jo, Jang Shin Yu, and Kwon Jae Kyung. People in Korea watched the chapter on TV. International viewers enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The third episode of this fantasy romance drama followed Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu as they tried to get the best out of the spell book. The civil servant came prepared to the office the next day. She decided to use the love spell on the policy advisor while he was attending a meeting at the conference hall. After secretly entering the conference hall, she poured the prepared water into his glass and waited for him to drink it.

Unfortunately, Lee Hong Jo missed watching Kwon Jae Kyung. She received a call from her manager to rush back to work. Her manager informed her about the destroyed plants. The civil servant had to clean up the mess. She had to find the person who did it. Lee Hong Jo went to Jang Shin Yu for legal advice. He asked her to take a day off and help him.

Another Spell

Lee Hong Jo used another spell in the third episode of Destined With You and patiently waited for the result. The civil servant went to Jirisan with the lawyer to help him with his disease. They performed another ritual and used a cure disease spell. However, the lawyer felt uncomfortable after using the cure spell on him.

At first, Jang Shin Yu thought it was the after-effect of the spell. Soon, he realized that his condition worsened when he was with the civil servant. The lawyer became curious about it. He checked the CCTV visuals and learned the truth. The lawyer drank the water prepared by the civil servant and developed romantic feelings for her. He confessed his feelings for her in the end.