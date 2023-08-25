Destined With You Episode 2 Recap, Review

Destined With You episode 2 aired on JTBC Thursday (August 24) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter followed Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu as they became curious about the wooden box. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show on various online platforms, including Netflix.

Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu got closer to each other in the second episode of Destined With You. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 1. The lawyer told the civil servant about the wooden box he found at the haunted house. He gave it to her as a gift. When she refused to take it, he told her the box belonged to her.

At first, the civil servant was curious to know what was inside the box. She tried several ways to open it, but nothing worked. Meanwhile, the lawyer became desperate to know about the wooden box. He kept asking her if she opened the box. Lee Hong Jo told Jang Shin Yu that she tried everything to open the box. However, the box did not open.

The civil servant asked the lawyer to stop calling her to get an update on the wooden box. When the box opens, she will contact him.

The onscreen couple became busy with their work and crossed paths at times. Although the two of them were still curious about the wooden box, they did not talk about it with one another. The wooden box opened itself one day. The civil servant picked up a spell book from it. She found it very funny and did not take things seriously.

The Magic Begins

Lee Hong Jo showed the spell book to Jang Shin Yu when he dropped her home. The lawyer was happy to see a spell about curing disease. He asked the civil servant to let him use that spell. Since the female lead did not take that book seriously, she happily agreed to give cure spell. But she used the spell book after an unpleasant conversation between Kwon Jae Kyung and the civil servant.

The most popular employee in the Onju City Hall turned down Lee Hong Jo's proposal. Somebody from the office shared the news online, and everybody started talking about it. The civil servant became determined to make her crush fall in love with her. She decided to use the love spell on him. The followers of Destined With You will know the impact of this spell next week.