Destined With You Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review

Destined With You episode 1 aired on JTBC Wednesday (August 23) at 10.30 pm KST. The premiere episode took the viewers through a rollercoaster of events while introducing the lead characters. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the first episode with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The new JTBC horror thriller romance drama Destined With You kept the viewers on the edge of their seats in the premiere episode. It began by introducing Rowoon as an ace lawyer named Jang Shin Yu. The lawyer has a secret struggle, which he shares with his close relatives. His complicated family history will be the focus of the upcoming episodes.

After a short introduction of lawyer Jang Shin Yu, the viewers meet Jo Bo Ah, a 9th-level civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. She works at the Department of Greenery at Onju City Hall at the beginning. Lee Hong Jo's dedication and sincerity to the job got her into trouble several times. But she never changed for her comfort and happiness. Her destiny changes after she meets lawyer Jang Shin Yu.

The first meeting between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu happens at a haunted house. She mistakes him for a grim reaper. When the civil servant meets the lawyer again with an official request, she realizes her mistake. She hides her embarrassment and approaches him with a request. She requests him to demolish a haunted house. The haunted house is under his care. At first, he refuses to help her. But then, he feels sorry for her and helps her.

The Complicated Love Story

The relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu changes after the civil servant meets the Shamam in charge of the haunted house. Shamam Eun Wol happily agrees to demolish the haunted house. When the lawyer confronts her, she tells him about a wooden box and its owner. According to the Shamam, the lawyer is a victim of a curse. The civil servant can help him with it.

During the demolition of the haunted house, the lawyer finds the wooden box. He takes it with him and gives it to the civil servant. The next episode will reveal what lies ahead for the onscreen couple after they open the wooden box. Destined With You episode 2 will air on JTBC on Thursday (August 24) at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans can watch the next episode with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.