Destined With You Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdates, Spoilers, Preview, and More

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Here is everything about the second episode of Destined With You, like the airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The second episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Thursday (August 24) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Destined With You Episode 2:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

The producers said the viewers can look forward to the relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The sweet, refreshing romance between the onscreen couple would keep the K-drama fans clued to the screens.

"The fate-like narrative and special relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. They were intertwined through the sealed book, which is interesting. [Viewers] would fall for the sweet, refreshing romance while solving the mysterious curse. Please look forward to the chemistry between the characters," the production team shared.

Rowoon will appear in the mini-series as lawyer Jang Shin Yu, Jo Bo Ah will portray civil servant Lee Hong Jo, Ha Jun will feature a man at Onju City Hall named Kwon Jae Kyung, Girl's Day member Yura will play Jang Shin Yu's lover Yoon Na Yeon, Song Young Kyu will portray Onju City Mayor Yoon Hak Young, who is Yoon Na Yeon's father, Jung Hye Young will feature Jang Shin Yu's mother Cha Yoon Joo, Lee Pil Mo will play Jang Shin Yu's father Jang Se Heon in Destined with You.

The supporting cast includes Lee Bong Ryun as the section chief of the Environment and Greenery Division at Onju City Hall Ma Eun Young, Hyun Bong Sik as team leader Gong Seo Gu, Mi Ram as Yoo Soo Jung, Park Kyung Hye as Son Sae Byul, and Lee Tae Ri as Jang Shin Yu's close friend Kim Wook.