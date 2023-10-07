Destined With You Episode 14 Recap, Review

Destined With You episode 14 focussed on the fate of Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo. The chapter aired on JTBC on Thursday (October 5) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Episode 14 of this fantasy romance drama kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists. The chapter picks up right from where it left off in episode 13 and follows the civil servant as she goes out to check on her boyfriend. She found himself sitting in a pool of blood in the stairway. When she tried to wake him, he opened his eyes and apologized to Aeng Cho. The scene teased an end to the ill-fated relationship between the civil servant and the lawyer.

The next thing viewers see on screen is the lawyer being rushed to the emergency room by medical staff. When the doctors check on him, the civil servant watches him with tears rolling out of her eyes and sees him taking his last breath. The mini-series then takes viewers through some flashback scenes to reveal the past lives of Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo.

Reason for Separation

The flashback scenes from the Joseon era revealed the reason for the onscreen couple's separation. Jang Mu Jin wanted to marry Aeng Cho. But his father was against this marriage. He threatened the young shaman to call it quits with his son. After staying apart, the couple met again at the palace when the Shamam secretly served Concubine Jung. They rekindled their relationship and started going out when the crown prince died.

The king suspected Shamam Aeng Cho and punished her. He could not behead her because of the curse that the person who killed her and his generation would suffer from illness and die early. So, the king locked her inside a well. Her boyfriend came for her rescue, and they were staying in a hideout when the military officer tracked them. Jang Mu Jin struggled hard to protect his lover. But when he heard the military officer's plan to kill the Shamam, he killed the Shamam.

The Happy Reunion

Destined With You episode 14 then took the viewers through the present-day happenings of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The lawyer went through an emergency surgery and recovered from his injuries. But his lover did not stay by his side because she wanted to protect her boyfriend. The civil servant thought her boyfriend would be safe if she stayed away from him. After multiple attempts to contact her, the lawyer meets his lover again. The onscreen couple rekindle their relationship at the end of the episode.