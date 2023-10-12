Destined With You Episode 15 Recap, Review

Destined With You episode 15 aired on JTBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 10:30 pm KST. The chapter focussed on the romantic relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The episode took the viewers through the lighter moments between the onscreen couple while focusing on the main story, which is the connection between Na Joong Beom, Kwon Jae Kyung, and the onscreen couple.

The penultimate episode of this fantasy romance drama kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns in the story. It picked up from where it left off in episode 14 and featured the reunion between the civil servant and her boyfriend. After an emotional reunion, the onscreen couple spent a night together at the lawyer's house. They had an unexpected visit from the lawyer's parents, which did not go well.

Soon, the civil servant rejoined work and enjoyed time with her colleagues. Meanwhile, Jang Shin Yu faced several challenges because of Mayor Yoon Hak Young and his daughter Yoon Na Yeon. The Mayor did everything to join hands with Haum Construction for the Onju Mountain development project. Kwon Jae Kyung teamed up with the Mayor in the secret mission. His decision affected the lawyer's family business. His father struggled to deal with the sudden challenge.

An Unexpected Attack

Although things were not really going well, the onscreen couple took time out of their busy schedules to spend time together. They even slept together at the lawyer's house, and Shamam Eun Gyeol predicted the birth of a baby girl. The couple was enjoying their dating life when things took an unexpected turn. Na Joong Beom showed up again. He could not attack the civil servant until now because of the two bodyguards hired by her boyfriend to protect her.

The gardener had to get the civil servant alone to kill her. He took the help of Oh U Ram's grandfather, Oh Sam Sik, by threatening him. When the civil servant was visiting a site for an upcoming event, the grandfather approached her and urged her to send the bodyguards away. The next thing viewers saw on TV was the lawyer receiving a call from the bodyguards, reporting his girlfriend's disappearance. Jang Shin Yu immediately informed the police, and together they headed to Onju Mountain. Will the couple get their happy ending?

Cast member Jo Bo Ah said the viewers will be able to feel even sadder in the last episode of Destined With You. According to her, the final confrontation between Lee Hong Jo and Na Joong Beom could be interesting. She asked the viewers to stay tuned until the very end.

"Hong Jo and Shin Yu's past life narratives have been revealed. Based on the identity of Red Hand (Aeng Cho) and the poignant history of Hong Jo and Shin Yu, the viewers could feel sadder after watching the finale. I hope you will also enjoy the confrontation with Na Joong Beon," the actress shared.