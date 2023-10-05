Destined with You Episode 14: How to Watch, Story, Cast, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You episode 14 will air on JTBC on Thursday (October 5) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will take viewers through the past lives of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who did not get their happy ending. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Thursday (October 5) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Spoilers

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 13, the viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The preview focuses on the past lives of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The sweet, refreshing romance between the onscreen couple might end due to the mysteries surrounding their past lives. The chapter may take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride as they decide to go separate ways.

"As the secrets of their past lives surface, there will be changes to the fates of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu," the producers shared.

Although Lee Hong Jo believes that they have an ill-fated relationship, Jang Shin Yu thinks that it is all in the past. Will they get their happy ending? With just a week left before the finale, the viewers are curious about the onscreen couple.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.