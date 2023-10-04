Destined with You Episode 13: How to Watch, Story, Cast, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You episode 13 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (October 4) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature a breakup between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who did not get a happy ending in their past lives. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Wednesday (October 4) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Destined with You Episode 13:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

The preview for this week teases troubled moments for Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu in the upcoming episode. The sweet, refreshing romance between the onscreen couple might end due to the mysteries surrounding their past lives. The chapter may take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride as they decide to go separate ways.

Although Lee Hong Jo believes they have an ill-fated relationship, Jang Shin Yu thinks it is all in the past. Will they get their happy ending? With just a week left for the finale, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.