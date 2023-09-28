Destined with You Episode 12: How to Watch, Story, Cast, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You episode 12 will air on JTBC on Thursday (September 28 at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who did not get a happy ending in their past lives. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Thursday (September 28) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

The producers said the viewers can look forward to the romantic relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu in the upcoming episode. The sweet, refreshing romance between the onscreen couple would keep the K-drama fans clued to the screens.

"In Episodes 11 and 12 airing this week, as Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu embark on their mutual romance, viewers can look forward to the delightful changes in Jang Shin Yu. As their feelings for each other deepen, Lee Hong Jo recalls memories from her past life. Their past life secrets will be captivating," the production team shared.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.