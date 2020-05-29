With angry protests gripping Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey said he wanted the MPD officer Derek Chauvin behind bars.

A state of chaos has gripped Minneapolis with protesters taking to streets over the death of a suspect, George Floyd, who died after a police officer who apprehended him kneeled on his neck. The viral video of the incident has angered the citizens.

"He'd be alive today if he were white," Mayor Jacob Frey said addressing a press conference. "I'm not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to frame charges against officer Derek Chauvin who along with three other Minneapolis police officers was fired after the video showed them using brutal force on George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after being taken into custody on suspicion of forgery. A video of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out that he couldn't breathe has drawn outrage and protests.

As per a report in the CBS, Mayor Frey watched the George Floyd death video and found that Floyd who was being taken into custody for forgery did not resist the arrest.

The white officer had his knee firmly pressed on the neck of the unarmed handcuffed black man, Mayor Frey said after watching the video for minutes which he found "excruciating."

Floyd used no threat Mayor Frey said adding: "I saw nothing that would signal this kind of force was necessary."

While the mayor did not specify the charges to be framed, the family of George Floyd said that it was a clear case of murder.

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" he said has been the questioning that has been on his mind.

"If I had done it, or if you had done it, we would be behind bars right now," Mayor said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office is yet to release the autopsy report, which could take three weeks at least.

The Minneapolis Police officers identified as Derek Chavin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng have been relieved of their duties.

I Can't Breathe, George Floyd said While Vomiting Blood

The George Floyd video, captured by an onlooker identified as Darnella Frazier, begins with the 46-year-old black suspecting on the ground moaning and repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" to the officer who has his knee on the man's neck.

"Please," the man pleads. "I can't breathe," and continues to moan.

"My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. ... (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. ... I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." That was followed by more groaning.

In the video, a woman can be heard telling the cops that blood is coming out of the suspect's mouth.