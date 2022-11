'Depraved' British Man Who Filmed Himself Having Sex with Pet Labrador Avoids Jail

A "depraved" man caught having sex with his pet labrador has been banned from being alone with a dog - but has avoided jail time.

Peter Edwards, 36, was found to have abused his dog Max and encouraged or allowed another man, Jonathan Barton, to commit bestiality with his pet.

Police Found the Vile Videos on Edwards' Phone

The pair were caught when police examined Edwards' mobile and computer devices following a tip-off and found vile videos showing the abuse of the black dog.

Following the tip-off, an investigation was carried out and photos and videos were found on his devices which included child pornography and extreme pornography involving animals, the court heard. Officers then discovered some images were of sexual activity with his own dog.

Edwards, who lives in the village of South Perrott, Dorset, pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual intercourse with an animal, one count of encourage or assist with the commission of an offence as well as three counts of making indecent image of a child and three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

After he was arrested Edwards expressed concern about what would happen to Max, who has since been rehomed, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

'Bizzarre and Utterly Depraved'

Judge Stephen Climie described the sickening acts as "bizarre and utterly depraved" and made an order that will prevent Edwards from being alone with any dog for the next five years. However, the judge decided not to send him to prison as he believed because of his "peculiarities" he was likely to suffer taunting and violence from other inmates.

Reports showed Edwards had autistic traits and a high level of intelligence but showed 'bizarre attitudes and behaviours', the court heard. John Dyer, the attorney representing Edwards, said he had become very isolated, was signed off work and suffered with anxiety and depression.

Judge Climie gave him a three-year community order with conditions to complete up to 60 rehabilitation activity days and a three-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.He also made a criminal behaviour order for five years that Edwards shall not own, possess or look after any dog unless whilst in the company of that dog's owner.

He also gave him a sexual harm prevention order and told Edwards he will be placed on the sex offenders' register for five years.He said if Edwards breached any of the orders he would be back in court and facing a starting point of 21 months in prison.

Meanwhile, Barton, 53, was sentenced on August 31 after admitting two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, one count of performing an act of intercourse with an animal and one charge of cause/allow sexual penetration of a person by an animal.

He was given a three-year community order, with up to 40 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work as well as a sexual harm prevention order for five years.