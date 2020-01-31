British bombshell Demi Rose needs no introduction. The model, who is known for her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure, has once again sent pulses racing with a sexy photo on Instagram. The photo has racked up more than 224k likes and views. Rose is seen wearing a lovely yellow floral gown showing ample cleavage. The diva, who isn't shy of showing off her perky derriere and beautiful assets online, has proved that she is one of the most beautiful models in the industry today.

With several photos on her Instagram, fans like to go through the diva's modelling work and appreciate her looks. Rose has over 14.5 million Instagram followers who love interacting with her through their posts. Recently, Rose was at Ibiza in Spain and while she was taking a stroll on the streets people were looking at her. She cheekily said she was sorry that others' boyfriends stole a glance at her.

Rose's Thailand photos also floored her fans. She shared scandalous photos from her Thailand trip lately that left her fans stunned. Rose went totally naked during her vacation posing in front of the camera.

Her new Instagram post is now in the spotlight. In the picture, she is seen leaning towards a pillar behind her and striking a sultry pose showing her long leg while she pats her hair backwards.

The modelling queen has made several headlines in the past week and is continuing. Appreciating the photo, several fans gave the stunner compliments and shared their love for her.

Rose is one of the most successful British models who is often travelling due to her commitment to modelling assignments.