Demi Rose isn't shy to show off her curves to the world. The 24-year-old sultry siren has once again set heart beats racing with her latest pictures. The latest post has already broken the three million likes threshold with many more coming in with every passing minute.

Though the beauty does not mention the exact location of the place where the pictures were taken, the geo tag reveals it to be Laguna Beach.

Demi Rose sets California's temperature soaring

Enjoying the sun in California, the British model strikes a pose in a light pink 'barely-there' bikini. Demi captions her latest post: "Just enjoying my day... hbu? @fashionnova fashionnovapartner."

The model posted two pictures clicked atop a giant rock with the ocean in the backdrop. Demi wears a two-piece beachwear with a halter-styled top that shows off a massive cleavage after failing to cover Demi's voluptuous assets.

View this post on Instagram Just enjoying my day... hbu? @fashionnova fashionnovapartner A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jan 18, 2020 at 12:47pm PST

The matching skimpy bikini bottoms are no less, as they highlight the sexy waist of the sizzling beauty by riding high up her drool worthy hips. Demi wears makeup with hues of pink including her blush and lipstick. She goes on to highlight her features by donning a lot of highlighter and fake lashes. She completes her look with only four rings worn on both hands.

Boasting a fan following of more than 12 million on Instagram, the beauty shows off her perfectly toned abs and thighs in her latest pictures. In the first picture, Demi, with her hands firmly placed on her waist, focuses on her front profile and flawless skin that shines against the natural light in the background.

In the next one, she changes her pose and places her right hand on a slightly elevated right leg as she looks downward with a smile. The picture, that has her long dresses placed on the right shoulder, does ample justice to her perky derriere

Fans drool over her pictures

The post has received 2,500 comments. Some have even proposed marriage to the brunette beauty. "Wow! You are really very beautiful," wrote one ardent fan.

"You're simply not human. Totally out of this world," wrote another.

"Will you be my wife?" asked a fan. "Oh my goodness! You're so beautiful, it hurts," commented another. "I am enjoying my day. You are gorgeous and beautiful," a said another fan.



