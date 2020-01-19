Days after it shook the British monarchy to its core, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal saga, has finally come to an end with the estranged couple barred from using royal highnesses title and asked to return £2.4 million ($3.1 million), UK Tax payers money, spent on renovating their home, Frogmore House.

In what was being deemed as the most dramatic exit from the royal household since the 1936 abdication of King Edward VIII who left the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorced American woman, Harry and Meghan publicly released a statement, on January 9, declaring their 'step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.' The decision came soon after the 'then royal couple' ended their six-week royal break, spent in Canada.

The statement forced the Queen, who was not consulted by the couple before the public announcement, to take every possible step to reunite the family once again.

What are the new terms of agreement?

Under the new agreement, which comes into effect from spring, even though Harry and Meghan will be recognized as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they would neither represent the British monarch nor receive any money from the Sovereign grant, thus fulfilling their wish to become 'financially independent'.

Harry, who would continue to remain a prince and sixth in line of succession, and his wife Meghan would not be allowed to use the title 'His Royal Highness' or 'Her Royal Highness', reserved for the working royals, henceforth.

Further, they have been allowed to retain the Frogmore House, as their official residence during their trip to the UK, but they would be paying rent for the same. The royal decree also permits Harry and Meghan to continue their associations and support to the charitable organisations.

Under the new terms, Henry would no longer hold his honorary military appointments, bestowed upon him as part of the royal family and cease his status as a Commonwealth youth ambassador.

Who will pay the bill for their security?

However, the statement issued by the Buckingham Palace about the new arrangement remains quite about the costs related to the security detail of the couple. "Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security," said the statement.

It is believed that Harry got £10 million ($13 million) from the estate of his mother, Princess Diana, in 2014, and approximately £7 million ($9 million) from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, following her death in 2002. The former Suits star, Meghan is believed to be having an estimated net worth of $5 million (£3.8 million), from her acting career in Hollywood.

Queen praises Meghan in her parting statement

In a statement released to announce the final agreement, Queen Elizabeth II termed the new agreement as constructive and supportive for Harry and his family. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," she said in the statement .

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," read the statement.