Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De la Garza's Baby Daughter Dies after She Undergoes 'Emergency C-Section'

Demi Lovato's sister, Madison De La Garza, tragically lost her baby last month after undergoing an 'emergency C-section' On Saturday, the 22-year-old actress shared the devastating news on Instagram, disclosing that her and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell's first child died following an emergency C-section on September 27.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," the "Desperate Housewives" star — who played Eva Longoria's onscreen daughter Juanita Solis — wrote in a heartbreaking post on Saturday. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Unexpected Loss for Family

After the tragic announcement, Lovato offered love and support to De La Garza. In the comments section of her post, the Camp Rock star wrote, "I love you so much, Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever. ."

In her Instagram Stories, Lovato also further wrote, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'lI forever be your auntie." She then tagged her sister and added, "I love you so much."

Their sister, actress Dallas Lovato, also posted a poem in the comments section of De La Garza's announcement.

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I'll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we'll come and see you, it just might take some time," Dallas wrote.

"Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I'll be taking one for z ♥️."

Condolences and Tributes Pour In

Demi's fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, also added, "I love you so much rest easy baby angel Xiomara."

One fan wrote, "Oh Maddie I'm so so sorry. Im praying for you and your sweet baby angel. May she rest in peace,' while another penned, 'Oh maddie. I'm so so sorry. Sending you love and prayers."

One user on Instagram wrote, "i'm so beyond sorry, this is so heartbreaking i'm sending you so much love ❤️." Another user wrote, "Your baby only had ever felt an abundance of love. Forever loved ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

DJ Mahogany Lox wrote, "Sending you and your family so much love. I am so sorry. ❤️ praying for you all.'

In September, Madison revealed that she and her boyfriend were anticipating their first child together.

Like Demi, Madi has also achieved success in the entertainment industry as both a filmmaker and actress. She played Juanita Solis in the popular series Desperate Housewives from 2008 to 2012 and had an uncredited role in her sister's Disney film, Princess Protection Program (2009).