Demi Lovato's Nude Photo Leaked After She Accidentally Shares it on Instagram, Netizens Think It Was a 'PR Stunt'

Demi Lovato accidentally shared a nude photo of herself on her Instagram story only to delete it minutes later.However, the explicit photo is now doing the rounds on social media.

On Sunday, the What Other People Say singer took to Instagram to post a story of herself in what appears to be her bathroom. In the story, Lovato films herself in the mirror before closing-in on her top, which features two puppies, along with the caption, "puppies and piercings." In a separate caption at the bottom of the post, she adds, " When you wake up feeling sexy." Here is the video she posted on Instagram:

Minutes before the story was posted, Lovato inadvertently shared a NSFW photo of her lower body with her 102 million followers and deleted it as soon as she realized her mistake.

Although Lovato deleted the nude photo from her profiled, it seems like it was too late as social media users took screenshots of the image, which is now being circulated on Reddit.

Twitter Reactions

The leak has divided Twitter with some users claiming the singer did it for attention.

"No accident. She craves attention," wrote one user, while another commented, "Was on purpose. PR stunt."

"How do you accidentally post anything on Instagram? You have to go through at least 2 steps where you confirm, at which point you can always see the photo you're posting. More steps if you filter. I'm thinking it probably wasn't an accident," opined yet another.

Meanwhile, others believed it was a genuine mistake. "It was clearly a mistake that she deleted right away. Let's not remind her of it," tweeted a user, while another wrote, "It could happen to anybody. Leave her alone."

This is not the first time Lovato's nudes have been leaked on social media. In 2019, her Snapchat account was hacked with nude photos appearing on her account with a link to a Discord chat room, as previously reported.