Demi Lovato may have been the latest victim of hackers posting nude photos of celebrities. According to reports, the singer's alleged private photos were leaked and shared on her own Snapchat account.

While it cannot be confirmed if the photos were really that of Lovato, her fans took to social media to support her. According to the Blast, one image uploaded to the star's SnapStory showed a completely nude brunette standing in front of a closet and posing in front of a mirror. Another image showed a topless woman pouting for the camera.

The hackers, who have previously claimed responsibility for leaking nude photos of actress Chloe Grace Moretz, had also taken credit for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account and posting profanity.

"Yall scream mental health awareness, women rights, addiction awareness, me too, etc etc but when it comes to Demi Lovato it somehow doesn't apply anymore...yall preach when tragedy happens bit keep on trying to break someone who has been broken so many times before. Hypocrites," one user wrote on Twitter in support of the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer.

"Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick," another user posted.

Celebrity nude photo leaks had created a big stir on the internet back in 2014 when A-list stars were targeted by hackers who posted the photos on notorious website Celeb Jihad. At the time, stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande became a victim. The incident was called "the fappening" — a subreddit by the same name that was created for pictures and news related to the leaked images that were first posted on 4chan.

The hackers returned again in 2017, targeting several other Hollywood celebrities.