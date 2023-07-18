Delightfully Deceitful Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Delightfully Deceitful would feature a happy ending for Lee Ro Um and attorney Han Moo Young. Episode 16 will air on tvN Tuesday (July 18) at 8.50 pm KST. The finale will feature troubled moments for Lee Ro Um at the beginning. She will confidently face the challenges that unexpectedly come her way. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the UAE, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the revenge drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a con artist named Lee Ro Um. He team up with an attorney named Han Moo Young to battle evil. The duo makes a perfect team because the attorney is excessively empathetic while the con artist lacks empathy. Together they form an unlikely alliance.

Here is everything about Delightfully Deceitful episode 16, like the Airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

The mini-series will return with episode 16 on Tuesday at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of Delightfully Deceitful Episode 16:

Australia - 9.50 pm

Japan - 8.50 pm

The Philippines - 7.50 pm

Malaysia - 7.50 pm

Indonesia - 6.50 pm

Thailand - 6.50 pm

India - 5.20 pm

Europe - 1.50 pm

Britain - 12.20 pm

New Zealand - 11.20 am

The US - 5.35 am

Mexico - 7.50 am

Brazil - 10.50 am

Spoilers

The followers of this revenge drama are looking forward to a happy ending for Lee Ro Um. Attorney Han Moo Young could do everything to help her. Together they would achieve their goals and stay happy forever. Watch Delightfully Deceitful episode 16 on Tuesday at 8.50 pm to know what is in store for the attorney.

Ahead of the finale, cast members Chun Woo Hee and Kim Dong Wook thanked the viewers for all their love and support. Here are the final comments from the actors:

"Empathy and understanding make people grow and change. I hope all of you will remember this drama as good work. I sincerely thank all the Delightfully Deceitful team and the viewers who loved the drama. I will repay them with good acting," actress Chun Woo Hee said.

"It was an honor to meet the viewers through the character of Han Moo Young. I am truly grateful to all the viewers who laughed and cried with Moo Young for a long time. Above all, I want to express my gratitude to the fans who have always been a reliable source of support," actor Kim Dong Wook shared.

The mini-series stars Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Park So Jin in lead roles. The supporting casts include Lee Yeon, Yoo Hee Je, Hong Seung Beom, Lee Gyeong Min, Kim Myung Chan, Choi Young Joon, Kim Hak Sun, Kim Jung Young, Kim Tae Hoon, Park Ji Il, and Lee Tae Ran.