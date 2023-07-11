Delightfully Deceitful Episode 14: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Delightfully Deceitful episode 14 will air on tvN Tuesday (July 11) at 8.50 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for Lee Ro Um. She confidently faces the challenges that unexpectedly come her way. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the UAE, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the revenge drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a con artist named Lee Ro Um. He team up with an attorney named Han Moo Young to battle evil. The duo makes a perfect team because the attorney is excessively empathetic while the con artist lacks empathy. Together they form an unlikely alliance.

Here is everything about Delightfully Deceitful episode 14, like the Airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

The mini-series will return with episode 14 on Tuesday at 8.50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can enjoy the show on Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of Delightfully Deceitful Episode 14:

Australia - 9.50 pm

Japan - 8.50 pm

The Philippines - 7.50 pm

Malaysia - 7.50 pm

Indonesia - 6.50 pm

Thailand - 6.50 pm

India - 5.20 pm

Europe - 1.50 pm

Britain - 12.20 pm

New Zealand - 11.20 am

The US - 5.35 am

Mexico - 7.50 am

Brazil - 10.50 am

Spoilers

The revenge drama will feature troubled moments for Lee Ro Um. The preview shows an intense confrontation between Jay and Lee Ro Um. Jay smiles while trying to kill the attorney as he emotionlessly tries to strangle her. He acts as if they never had a bonding.

When Lee Ro Um sees Jay holding the revolver that shot her parents and Ringo, she stares into his eyes intensely with a gaze and resentment. The viewers are curious about the fate of Lee Ro Um. Watch Delightfully Deceitful episode 14 on Tuesday at 8.50 pm to know what is in store for the attorney.

The mini-series stars Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Park So Jin in lead roles. The supporting casts include Lee Yeon, Yoo Hee Je, Hong Seung Beom, Lee Gyeong Min, Kim Myung Chan, Choi Young Joon, Kim Hak Sun, Kim Jung Young, Kim Tae Hoon, Park Ji Il, and Lee Tae Ran.