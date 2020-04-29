Rumors of Kim Jong Un death took the internet by storm on April 24 and along with that an image of Kim Jong Un lying dead inside a glass coffin also went viral.

While the eyes of the international media are on North Korea awaiting a clarification, it can now be confirmed that the viral image of Kim Jong Un's dead body is fake.

The photograph is a photoshopped image of a photograph that was taken during the funeral of Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong il in 2011.

The image went viral after Japanese Network JNN and Hong Kong Satellite TV shared them on their network while announcing Kim Jong Un death.

Here is how the entire Kim Jong Un dead claim went viral:

HKSTV director claims Kim death citing 'very solid source' - The Kim Jong Un death rumors were sparked by a post that was published on Weibo by Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television - which is a Beijing-backed satellite TV and the Vice Director also happens to be the niece of a Chinese foreign minister. She told her 15 million followers that Kim Jong Un death was dead and she had a "very solid source."

China sends team including doctors - Within hours after HKSTV vice-director claimed that Kim Jong Un was dead, Reuters reported that China has sent a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. These raised questions on whether the Chinese doctors are at the secret Hyang San Hospital were a 'vegetative' Kim Jong Un underwent heart surgery.

While the North Korean media including the KCNA maintained complete silence on the issue on the missing Kim Jong Un, who has not been seen in public since April 11.

Pyongyang witnesses panic buying as train services are halted and helicopters fly-low

It is definitely not all quite inside North Korea, where the residents despite the fear of a government crackdown have been whispering about the absence of their Supreme Leader. North Korea experts believe that there definitely something wrong as there have been reports of panic buying, including disruptions in train services and helicopters flying low in Pyongyang.

While there is no still no clarity on where exactly is Kim Jong Un, there is neither a confirmation on whether he is alive or if he is dead.

The fact is both father and grandfather of Kim Jong Un had died of heart issues and the announcements of their death took more than 51-hours. At this point, the world can only wait and watch for an update from the North Korean regime.