There is widespread fear that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is either dead or his life is in grave danger. These speculations seem to have found wings after reports claimed that the Chinese doctors are in North Korea.

According to Reuters, China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While the health of Kim Jong Un remains a widely debated concern, it is speculated that the Chinese team that comprises pf medical officials including doctors have headed straight to Hyang San Hospital.

The Hyang San Hospital has been in the news after a report claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underwent heart surgery at the Hyang San Hospital.

The report in DK News revealed that Hyang San Hospital has a special facility to deal with heart-related medical issues.

"The very best equipment from Germany and Japan was imported and placed in the hospital," the source said, adding, "The doctors at the hospital are all the best of the best and even though they live in Hyang San, their identification cards state they are residents of Pyongyang's Jung District and are afforded the same treatment as Pyongyang residents

The hospital's location is ideal because Hyang San is close to Pyongyang and access to it is restricted

A report in the New York Times earlier this week had observed that arising due to complications in the heart.

Kim Jong Un last seen on April 11

The North Korean Supreme Leader was last seen on April 11 addressing a meeting of the Polit Bureau and since then has not made any public appearance. His absence especially on April 15, which is an important day in North Korea to honor the founder of the country, Kim's late grandfather Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong Un funeral images go viral

An image claimed to be that of Kim Jong Un lying inside a glass coffin has gone viral. The authenticity of the image can not be verified. The news of Kim Jong Un death was first announced on Weibo by Vice director of Beijing-backed HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television.

The HKSTV official, who is also a niece of a Chinese foreign minister told her 15 million followers on Weibo that her Kim Jong Un death claim was backed by a "very solid source."

There is till now no confirmation on whether Kim Jong Un is alive or dead and North Korean media including KCNA has maintained an unusual silence on the issue.