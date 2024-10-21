Dear Hyeri Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Dear Hyeri episode 9 will air on Genie TV on Monday (October 21) at 10:00 pm KST. This chapter will feature a flashback between Jung Hyun Oh and Joo Eun Ho. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will remember their good old days together. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for Dear Hyeri episode 9 show a proposal scene between the onscreen couple. Eun Ho adorably smiles when Hyun Oh confesses his love to her. They enjoy a sweet date while walking on a field of grass. Another set of stills shows an onscreen couple engaging in a serious conversation while sitting at a bus station.

"[In the drama,] a couple who breaks up due to deficiencies formed in their hearts during childhood despite being deeply in love will appear. The process of healing their deficiencies is warmly portrayed. Love is everything. If you look closely, many things stem from love," Lee Jin Uk shared.

Meanwhile, Dear Hyeri episode 9 will show Jung Hyun Oh, Joo Yeon, and Ji On searching for Joo Eun Ho. All three men gather at her house and engage in a serious conversation.

"The men who love Eun Ho and Hye Ri have come together in one place. We hope viewers look forward to the developments unfold as these characters meet," the production team shared.