Dear Hyeri Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Dear Hyeri episode 3 will air on Genie TV on Monday (September 30) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature the first date between Joo Hye Ri and Kang Joo Yeon. The production team teased sweet dates between the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like ENA.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Dear Hyeri focuses on the romantic journey between announcer Joo Eun Ho and ex-boyfriend Jung Hyun Oh. Screenwriter Han Ga Ram wrote the script for this mini-series. Jung Ji Hyun directed the mini-series with Han Seok Won. It stars Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon, and Jo Hye Joo.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear Hyeri Episode 3:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The promotional stills for Dear Hyeri episode 3 show Joo Hye Ri and Kang Joo Yeon enjoying their first date at an outdoor food stall. Joo Yeon appears formal in his sharp suit, while Hye Ri looks happy and relaxed with a table full of food. The followers of this romance drama can look forward to the new beginning between the onscreen couple in episode 3.

"Eun Ho and Hyun Oh are ex-lovers who dated for eight years and have been apart for some time. The show will reveal the story behind their strained relationship, which is more troubled than their colleagues, and explain why they still have affectionate feelings for each other despite their intense conflict. We hope you look forward to Dear Hyeri, which promises unmatched realism and emotional depth," the production team shared.