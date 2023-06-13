Dead Woman Leaves Mourners Shocked after She Wakes Up in Coffin at Her Own Funeral [WATCH]

There couldn't have been a bigger shock for the family members of a dead person. In a remarkable turn of events, mourners attending a wake in Babahoyo, Ecuador, were left shocked after their presumed deceased relative, Bella Montoya, 76, suddenly started banging on the interior of her coffin.

The incident took place on Friday, creating a shocking scene that was captured on video. The footage captures the moment when medical professionals rushed to attend to Montoya, as her loved ones soon realized she was still alive. Montoya was gently taken out of the casket and carefully transferred onto a stretcher with each breath she took, clearly visible in the video.

Shock and Happiness

According to a New York Post report, the Jam Press reported that Montoya's son, Gilbert BalberÃ¡n, told the local media, "Her left hand was hitting the side of the coffin, and it was shaking."

BalberÃ¡n said that the wake took place merely four hours after Montoya had been pronounced dead, and a medical examiner had even issued a death certificate, citing cardiorespiratory arrest as the cause of death.

BalberÃ¡n explained that the cardiorespiratory arrest led to Montoya experiencing catalepsy, a state characterized by body rigidity, reduced pain sensitivity, and slowed bodily functions like breathing.

Consequently, the medical staff at the hospital mistakenly believed that she had died.

Montoya is presently receiving care at the very same hospital that had initially declared her dead. According to her son, she is in a stable condition.

"My mother is on oxygen. Her heart is stable," he declared. "The doctor squeezed her hand, and she reacted. They tell me this is a good sign because it means she is reacting little by little."

"Now, I only ask that my mother's health improves," he added. "I want her alive and by my side."

Nothing Less than a Miracle

BalberÃ¡n, considering the incident a "miracle from God," expressed that he is still processing and accepting the extraordinary turn of events.

However, Ecuador's Ministry of Health has deployed a technical team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the erroneous issuance of a death certificate in response to the incident.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance where a person has been mistakenly declared dead and found to be alive at their own funeral. Such cases have been reported earlier also, highlighting the importance of thorough medical examinations and proper protocols to prevent such errors.

In a similar incident that occurred last year, the family members of a 3-year-old Mexican girl were left in disbelief when they observed the glass window of her coffin fogging up during a funeral viewing.

This prompted the attendees to check for a pulse and astonishingly discovered that the young girl was still alive. However, despite the initial revival, she eventually died at the hospital.