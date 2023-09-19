Canadian Singer Shubh Faces Massive Backlash Ahead of Mumbai Concert Amid Allegations of Khalistani Ties

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Canada over Khalistan issue and the dismissal of diplomats by both the countries, Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh is facing massive backlash ahead of his upcoming concert in Mumbai. Several members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) have accused the singer of supporting separatist Khalistani elements.

The singer popularly known as Shubh is scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, hosted aboard the Cordelia Cruise. Additionally, Shubh has a three-month-long tour planned in India, during which he will be entertaining audiences in various other cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The controversy surrounding Shubh erupted when members of the BJYM vandalized his posters and accused him of having ties to separatist Khalistani groups. Adding fuel to the fire, a social media post by Shubh displaying a distorted map of India, omitting Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, gained widespread attention and disappointment. This post was shared by Shubh at a time when Punjab Police was actively pursuing a fugitive Amritpal Singh who is said to be associated with Khalistani Movement.

BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana expressed their stance on the matter, saying, "There is no room for Khalistanis who threaten the integrity and unity of India. We will not permit Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the esteemed land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If appropriate action is not taken, the event organizers will face our opposition." The BJYM has also called for the cancellation of Shubh's shows in India.

Shubh is renowned for songs such as "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheaques," which have garnered popularity not only in India but worldwide. Reports from Hindustan Times suggest that cricketer Virat Kohli was previously seen enjoying one of Shubh's songs in a viral video but subsequently unfollowed the singer on social media. Allegedly, cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also unfollowed Shubh on social media, though it remains uncertain whether these actions were taken in response to the ongoing controversy.

In summary, Shubh, the Canada-based Punjabi singer, is currently under fire in India due to allegations of supporting Khalistani elements. This controversy has led to protests by the BJYM and calls for the cancellation of his Indian shows. Additionally, several Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, have unfollowed Shubh on social media, possibly in connection with the controversy.