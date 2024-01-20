'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam Dies Aged 39 of Overdose in Las Vegas as Family Left Devastated

'Pawn Stars' frontman Rick Harrison's son, Adam, has reportedly died of an overdose at the age of 39. According to TMZ, a representative for the History Channel personality revealed on Friday that the Harrison family received the tragic news that Adam had died of an overdose.

The specific details regarding the time, location, and substance involved in Adam's death remain uncertain at this time. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the Harrison family told TMZ in a statement. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is currently investigating the case and more details are awaited, the outlet.

Sudden Death

"Pawn Stars," which premiered in 2009, chronicles the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop's operations, where three generations of the Harrison family decipher and distinguish the authenticity of items brought in by customers.

Adam remains relatively unknown, and unlike other family members, as he does not make appearances on Harrison's Instagram account.

Adam was one of Rick's three sons, and he was shared with Rick's first wife, Kim. Corey, another son, is also from Rick's first marriage. Additionally, Rick has a son named Jake with his second wife, Tracy.

According to TMZ, Adam had previously helped out at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop shown on the History Channel series but had stepped away to pave his own path.

It appears that Adam was never featured on the reality series, "Pawn Stars," which has been running for 22 seasons since its debut in 2009.

While Corey is prominently featured on Rick's Instagram page and even appears alongside his father on "Pawn Stars Do America," Adam appeared to pursue his own path and opted to stay away from the spotlight.

Mystery Behind Adam

According to TMZ, there is a significant amount of mystery surrounding Adam, with limited information known about him. While some sources suggest that he may have worked as a plumber, it remains unclear what specific job he was involved in. In contrast,

Jake, Rick's son from his second wife Tracy (whom he was married to from 1986 to 2011), has also been featured on "Pawn Stars."

Rick has had two more marriages since Tracy. First, he was married to Deanna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, and then he married Amanda Palmer in 2021.

The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, a family-owned business, opened its doors in Las Vegas in 1989.

As of the latest information, the 23rd season of "Pawn Stars" is expected to premiere later this year.