David Bonola: Surveillance Footage Shows Lover Walking Back Home after Killing Orsolya Gaal; Ate Bagel after Confessing to Murder

David Bonola, the man who butchered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal reportedly gave a "matter-of-fact" confession to police and then gave a second one on video for prosecutors on Thursday and looked quite casual. According to reports, he was unmoved during the entire questioning session and ate a bagel after confessing to his crime.

Following his confession, the NYPD also released a surveillance video footage where Bonola, 44, is seen walking back home after murdering Gaal with bandages on his hands. The bandages were a result of the cuts he suffered while killing and butchering Gaal in her family home on Saturday morning.

No Remorse

The surveillance footage released by NYPD following his arrest on Thursday shows Bonola going down 114th Street near his Richmond Hill residence shortly after 6 a.m. Bonola, who confessed to the murder on Thursday, can be seen walking down the street with a bandage wrapped over his left hand, wearing a shirt and slacks before stepping into his apartment.

Later that day, Bonola is said to have gone to a CityMD to get care for injuries on his hands. After urgent care doctors determined the wounds were too deep for them to cure, he was referred to Bellevue Hospital.

"This is the worst job at a cover up I have ever seen," the source said.

However, he looked quite unmoved during his confession. "[The confession was] matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had," a police source said, adding that Bonola didn't request a lawyer.

According to the sources, when Bonola finished allegedly spilling his guts to authorities, he ate a bagel with cream cheese while his statements were being processed.

Gaal and her alleged lover had been having an on-again, off-again relationship for two years until he murdered her in her basement last week with a kitchen knife while her 13-year-old son was upstairs.

Bonola said that Gaal and he had broken up but they'd gotten back earlier this month before splitting gain. He had gone over to the home in an attempt to rekindle the affair, according to the NYPD, because the relationship had "came to an end."

This final splitting was probably the reason behind killing Gaal, police said.

How it Happened

Bonola allegedly went up at Gaal's stately Tudor home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to discuss their relationship, but when the conversation turned sour, he allegedly broke into a rage and stabbed her about 60 times with a kitchen knife, according to cops.

According to the sources, Bonola did not have a prepared plan. According to sources, once Gaal was dead, he panicked and allegedly stuffed her mutilated bones into a hockey bag belonging to her 13-year-old son because he "didn't want the family to find" her body.

Bonola is accused of rolling the duffel bag through Forest Hills on his way to his Richmond Hill house, then dropping it outside of Forest Park, leaving a trail of blood leading back to Gaal's side door.

Detectives received information that led them to a site where they found "boots, a T-shirt, and bloody bandages." Around 4:30 a.m., surveillance footage appears to show a figure pulling a similar-looking backpack down the pavement.

Bonola, a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was detained by police on Wednesday night and taken in for questioning, where he admitted to killing Gaal in her house sometime before 1 a.m. on April 16.