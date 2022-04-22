David Bonola: Image Shows Orsolya Gaal Killer Walking With Deep Cuts on Hand; Ate Bagel with Cream Cheese After Confession

David Bonola, the handyman lover of slain mother of two Orsolya Gaal, received deep cuts on his hands during the grisly murder of his on and off lover. Bonola was captured on CCTV wheeling out the dead body in a duffel bag.

The 44-year-old who was arrested by the NYPD has been charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon over the brutal weekend stabbing.

Bonola Ate Bagel With Cream Cheese After His Statement

Bonola had left his pair of blood-soaked boots at Gaal's lavish Forest Hills home after she was stabbed nearly 60 times early Saturday. This critical evidence aided in Bonola's identification and subsequent arrest. It was also reported that Bonola had access to Gaal's house and was aware about the location of the spare key.

As previously reported the on and off lovers had an argument prior to Gaal's brutal slaying. Bonola stuffed the victim's body in her son's hockey bag and dumped it less than a mile from her home.

Speaking to the New York Post, a police source revealed that Bonola confessed to his crime following the arrest. "[The confession was] matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had," a police source said adding that after the statement Bonola ate a bagel with cream cheese.

Bonola's Cut Were Too Deep

Another surveillance video shows Bonola walking around his 114th Street near his Richmond Hill apartment around 6:05 a.m. on Saturday morning. His left hand appeared to have been wrapped in a white-colored bandage as he is seen walking down the street in a pair of pants and shirt.

The outlet reported that after dumping Gaal's body, Bonola allegedly went to a CityMD to seek treatment for his cuts. However he was sent to Bellevue Hospital after doctors at the urgent care center said the wounds were too deep for them to treat, police sources revealed to the outlet.

Prior to being murdered, Gaal went out with friends to watch a show at Lincoln Center on Friday evening â€” and then hung longer at a bar in her neighborhood, evidently expecting to see someone who never came up.