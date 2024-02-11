'Dating Era is Coming' - Doctor Slump Viewers Wait to Watch Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik Romance

"Dating era is coming" - the followers of JTBC romantic comedy-drama Doctor Slump shared their excitement after the preview of episode 6. The audiences wait to watch the onscreen romance between Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik. They will appear as anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul and plastic surgeon Yeo Jeong Woo.

The mini-series will return with a new episode on JTBC Sunday (February 11) at 10:30 pm KST. It will focus on the relationship between two high school rivals as they take their relationship to the next level. The promo for this chapter teases the blossoming romance between the onscreen couple. After watching the teaser video, the followers of this romantic comedy-drama eagerly wait to watch the new episode on Sunday.

Scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo penned the script for this mini-series. Director Oh Hyun Jong helmed the direction for this drama. It revolves around the lives of two medical professionals who were rivals in the past. They reunite and help each other during struggling times in their lives. The story begins after star plastic surgeon Jung Woo struggles due to a strange medical accident.

People in Korea can watch romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, such as TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Doctor Slump episode 6:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Netizens' Reactions

DATING ERA IS COMING? PREVIEW #DoctorSlumpEp6

THEY FELL IN LOVE YOUR HONOR

Ha Neul and Jeong Woo will have their medicines together for tomorrow's episode. Oh! They are wholesome.

They are cute together. I like their act in the Doctor Slump drama.