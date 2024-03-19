Daniela Barrios: Young Mom Slips from Paragliding Seat and Plunges to Her Death in Colombian after Setting Out to Conquer Her Flying Fears

A woman's attempt to conquer her fears through a paragliding flight ended in tragedy after she slipped off her seat mid-flight and fell to her death in a Colombian forest. Daniela Barrios, 27, posted a photo on her social media account before the fatal flight, telling her friends and family that she was finally ready to overcome her fear of flying.

"Join me on my crazy things," the caption read. "Let's overcome a fear." Barrios and the pilot took off from the El Castillo Mountain in Quidío municipality of Calarcá on Saturday afternoon. However, during the flight over the Pradera Alta trail, fell from her seat, Calarcá Fire Department said.

Challenge Turns Fatal

The pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed, tried desperately but was unable to stop the flight and continued until he could safely land the paraglider, the Daily Mail reported.

A witness observed Barrios fall from the paraglider and quickly sought emergency assistance.

Emergency responders reached the scene immediately but were unable to locate Barrios for a long time as the fall took place from quite a height and it was difficult to understand where she landed after the plunge, the outlet reported.

However, they were sure that Barrios may not have survived the fall.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched around 3 pm and lasted until midnight when firefighters finally located Barrios' body.

When she was found, Barrios did not show any vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident While Panic

"Apparently, the young woman slipped from the seat where the co-pilot is sitting," the Calarcá fire department commander, captain Javier Arconde said, as quoted by El Tiempo newspaper.

"The pilot had to follow his route because he had no way to stop, he was able to land well but she fell."

It is still unclear how the accident happened and if the seat was malfunctioning from the beginning or if Barrios unable to cope with her fear of flying slipped off her seat in a panic situation.

It is also not known if an investigation has been launched into Barrios' death although Arconde said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Barrios, who owned a lingerie line, leaves behind a seven-year-old son to mourn her tragic death.