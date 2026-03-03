Daniel Radcliffe says fitness replaced addictive behaviors.

The Harry Potter star reveals to WSJ Magazine that he has transferred an addictive nature of alcohol and cigarette to weights, circuit and cardio workouts and is not bothered by the trade.

Daniel Radcliffe has also shown how replacing one addiction with another has been a purely positive occurrence to him. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, March 2, the 36-year-old actor added that quitting smoking made him a self-proclaimed fitness obsession and tracks his daily weights, circuit and cardio routines.

When asked about whether he looked like someone who would be a fitness freak, he replied, "I am not the person who would seem to be a fitness freak, but I am quite serious about it. I think that I become a stereotype of a former alcoholic person or any other person with some kind of addictive personality and changed it to being a gym person. The humorous frankness is archetypal Radcliffe: he is aware of what he physically appears like and he mentions it first.

On Coffee and Cigarettes to the Gym, It was a Decade of Sobriety and What the Habit was Replaced With

The previous style of his life was driven by different fuel. He told WSJ Magazine that when he used to run on coffee and cigarettes throughout the day he stopped smoking. Now I simply run on coffee all day.

In 2012, Radcliffe made his first on-record speech about his alcohol abuse, which he had started to become excessively drunk on in the later years of the Harry Potter series that ran between 2001 and 2011. He once mentioned alcohol as the simplest means of escaping the self-consciousness.

This time he has over ten years of sobriety. The gym has been transformed into a much healthier place. He is now starring in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway and is in pre-production of the NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, where he will have to play alongside Tracy Morgan.

The 5.30 Wake-Up Call, Fatherhood, A Yellow Night-Light and Maintaining Famedom Out of his Son

Another addition to his daily lifestyle came two years ago in the shape of his son, about whom he and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke have decided to remain discreet. Radcliffe said that he woke up at around 5:30 because that is what his body was conditioned to do since he has a small child.

"There is a night-light at my home with a programmable turn-to-a-different-color time at a specific moment, so at 6.30 it will start flicking between blue and yellow, and I will hear the screaming of my son, "'It is yellow, get me, COME HO.'"

Radcliffe explained that he would not support his son to become an actor or seek fame at such an early age because some conditions made his life survivable: a lifelong crew that took ten years of working together and parents who did not pamper or burden the boy with glorification but struck the right balance as a result.

We All Worked Really Hard on Ourselves to Make It Fine Harry Potter, Rupert and Emma

On the larger issue about child stars, Radcliffe was strongly opposed to any insinuation that his generation just happened to be lucky. He said that he, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson had all worked very hard on themselves to make it fine, an addition that included all other early superstars who did not find themselves in any significant public scandals.

"I would never wish my son to be like theatrical or become a celebrity. And I know so well, how deceptive it gets. He recently told Rolling Stone that he is comfortable with the fact that he is always associated with Harry Potter, saying: I do not need that people forget that I did that in order to play fun things now. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is going to be aired on NBC this spring."