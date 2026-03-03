Harrison Ford received SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award Sunday.

Ceremony held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ford, 83, joked award came mid-career.

Woody Harrelson presented honor at 32nd Actors Awards.

On Sunday, the 83-year-old actor has received the Life Achievement Award of SAG-AFTRA and followed it with a joke that he felt somewhat premature since he is still at the middle of the career, still at the halfway point.

On Sunday night, when Harrison Ford was accepting the 61st SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 32nd annual Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, he fought to keep the tears back, and upon receiving the honor, he undercut the serious by making a timely, well-cued joke.

The 83-year-old mentioned that it was a bit strange to receive a lifetime achievement award at the middle of my career. "It's a little early, isn't it? I'm still a working actor." His friend Woody Harrelson was the one to present the award and to label Ford a high-ranking living legend. To the Indiana Jones theme, Ford walked to the stage. This party was attended by Kristen Bell.

Carpentry to Han Solo: 15 Years of Victory and the Individuals who altered it All

In an eight-minute speech that made fellow nominees and members of the audience such as Timoethee Chalamet and the wife of Ford, Calista Flockhart weep, Ford looked back at a career of six decades, which he said he had built on fifteen years of struggle. When I was in my third year in college, I was somewhat lost.

I was failing at school. I was lonely, secluded, then I discovered the companionship of persons who were acting plays. Storytellers. Individuals that I used to regard as misfits and geeks became my people. He worked back and forth, alternating between being a carpenter and actor, paying tribute to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg by their names as well as to the deceased casting director Fred Roos and the deceased manager Patricia McQueeney.

On Art, Entertainment and Keeping the Door Open to the Next Lost Boy

Ford has been straight forward regarding what acting has meant to him. It is sometimes our turn to make entertainment, sometimes our turn to make art. Occasionally we are fortunate enough to do them both simultaneously, and in my luckiest days, another dose of fortune adds to these the fact that we can earn a living at it.

The bigger picture is that with success in this business there is a kind of freedom that comes with it to take care of one another and raise the other up when they could, and leave the door open to the next kid, the next lost boy who is seeking a place to belong.

According to him, the collaboration aspect of filmmaking was one of the best enjoyments in his lifetime, and he says: This is not an easy business to venture into. It has been a difficult business to get out of in my case- thank God, because I enjoy what I do.

An Emmy Nomination at 83, Rare Night With Calista, and a Career With No End in Sight

He finished by giving a tribute to his wife before ending the last quip of the evening. He said, thanking his peers, his incredible beautiful wife Calista, and his family, those who have loved me and given me strength in every moment of it, thank you to SAG-AFTRA, who gave me this prize, thankfully and with a very dry smile: this is encouraging.

Ford and Flockhart used to see each other in black attires which matched in a rare occasion when they appeared on a red carpet together in 2010 after getting married. Ford becomes the 61 rd recipient of the award which has seen past winners such as Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Betty White.

At 83, he was nominated as the first time in the Emmy in the category of Best Supporting Actor in the Apple TV+ drama Shrinking, which was renewed following the third season, indicating that the half-point joke might not be meant as a joke.